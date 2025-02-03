Marketplace.
image 1 of VonShef Hot Air Popcorn Maker 1200W with 6 Boxes Black

VonShef Hot Air Popcorn Maker 1200W with 6 Boxes Black

No ratings yet

Write a review
Product data sheet

£26.99

£26.99/each

Sold and sent by VonHaus

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

VonShef Hot Air Popcorn Maker 1200W with 6 Boxes Black
Enjoy a freshly cooked big screen treat in your own home with this quirky popcorn maker.Popcorn is a fun snack to make with the kids – but it’s surprisingly healthy, too. This super kitchen gadget uses no additional oil producing virtually fat-free popcorn which is an excellent source of fibre. The secret is in the hot-air circulation system which eliminates the need to use butter, drastically reducing the calorie content.It’s quick and simple to get started. Place a single scoop of kernels in the machine using the measuring cup supplied. Then listen for the first kernels to start popping! You can add flavour during cooking, if you wish, by drizzling salt, sugar or melted butter through the top.Why not experiment with a variety of toppings? How about chocolate, maple syrup or even bacon and cheese?Whatever flavourings you choose, you’ll be able to create lots of popcorn from just a handful of kernels, making this a fun and affordable way to create a party treat. What about scheduling a cinema night, renting a film or two and making enough popcorn for everyone to have a box full of their favourite flavour?
Hot air circulation system avoids use of oilLevel up your at-home movie nightsAdd your kernels with the included serving spoon
Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here