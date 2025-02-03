VonShef Hot Air Popcorn Maker 1200W with 6 Boxes Black

Enjoy a freshly cooked big screen treat in your own home with this quirky popcorn maker. Popcorn is a fun snack to make with the kids – but it’s surprisingly healthy, too. This super kitchen gadget uses no additional oil producing virtually fat-free popcorn which is an excellent source of fibre. The secret is in the hot-air circulation system which eliminates the need to use butter, drastically reducing the calorie content. It’s quick and simple to get started. Place a single scoop of kernels in the machine using the measuring cup supplied. Then listen for the first kernels to start popping! You can add flavour during cooking, if you wish, by drizzling salt, sugar or melted butter through the top. Why not experiment with a variety of toppings? How about chocolate, maple syrup or even bacon and cheese? Whatever flavourings you choose, you’ll be able to create lots of popcorn from just a handful of kernels, making this a fun and affordable way to create a party treat. What about scheduling a cinema night, renting a film or two and making enough popcorn for everyone to have a box full of their favourite flavour?

Hot air circulation system avoids use of oil Level up your at-home movie nights Add your kernels with the included serving spoon

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)