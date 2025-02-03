VonShef Mini Waffle Maker with 12.5cm Non Stick Plates 600W

The VonHaus waffle maker goes further than just indulgent weekend breakfasts. Load up with yoghurt, fruit, and honey for a healthy sweet tooth fix. On a keto diet? Try out chaffles for a tasty low-carb alternative. Experiment with different batter mixtures and toppings to make mealtimes exciting!

600W Small Waffle Maker | For Belgian Waffles, Keto Chaffles & American Waffles

Small in size but delicious in taste, enjoy fluffy waffles in a flash with this round waffle maker. Simply wait for the green indicator light to illuminate, pour in your batter of choice, and enjoy! All in under 10 minutes, satisfy your waffle cravings instantly. The non-slip rubber feet keep the waffle iron securely in place, so you can safely get the whole family involved in creating their own waffle masterpieces. Complete with cool touch housing, safely pour in and serve your creations.

Create waffles to keep the whole family happy.

From keto-friendly chaffles to the classic chocolate and strawberry combo, dig into your favourite!

Ideal for use and storage in smaller kitchens.

The mini 12.5cm diameter plates are the perfect size to treat yourself or a loved one.

For perfect presentation and easy cleaning.

Remove your waffles without any scrubbing or scraping; stubborn burnt marks are a thing of the past!