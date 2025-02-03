VonShef Popcorn Machine Retro with Hot Air Circulation 1200W

Create a truly authentic home cinema experience with the VonShef 1200W Retro Popcorn Maker.

Perfect for movie nights, house parties or whenever you fancy a sweet treat, this vintage-style popcorn maker offers a healthier and more cost-effective alternative to store bought popcorn.

- Hot air circulation system heats and pops kernels without the need for any oil or butter

- Comes with six cinema-style popcorn boxes so you can get started right away!

- Just add kernels and away you go! Lid doubles up as a measuring scoop.

- Vintage-style design in red with cool touch housing. Compact and easy to store.

*Popcorn kernels not included*

How does it work?

The VonShef Retro Popcorn Maker features a hot air circulation system, which heats and pops kernels without the need for any oil or butter.

A great source of fibre with no fat, less calories and less guilt – all without sacrificing taste!

Easy to use

Just add kernels to the inner chamber using the measuring cup and switch on to start the popcorn making process.

You won’t be waiting too long to tuck in to a tasty snack, as this nifty little machine transforms kernels to popcorn in a small matter of minutes.

Robust design with cool touch housing in retro red and aluminium heat chamber.

Easy clean – hand wash/ wipe down.

Made with Non-BPA plastic components, an ultra-safe material for food and drink consumption, you can enjoy fresh popcorn without worrying about food safety.