VonShef Teppanyaki Grill XXL 2000W Table Top Electric

VonShef Teppanyaki Grill for Meat, Fish & Vegetables

No sun? No problem – you can still achieve that summery barbecued flavour with the VonShef XXL teppanyaki grill. From smoked veggies to tender meat, enjoy a range of flavourful dishes from your own table top. Level up your dinner parties and entertain your guests with this unique cooking experience.

2000W Electric Griddle with 8 Spatulas, Oil Drip Tray & Non-Stick Grill Plate

What better way to liven up family meals than bringing the grill to the table? Inspired by the traditional cooking techniques of Japan, this teppanyaki electric grill adds a touch of novelty to everyday meals. With a large cooking area of 90 x 23cm, load up the electric hot plate with everyone's favourite grilled goods. Why stop there? Featuring a slimline, compact build, easily take your electric BBQ on mini breaks in the caravan – a welcome change to classic portable stove-warmed baked beans!

Temperature Control Dial

Five heat settings for a wide range of dishes.

From gentle grilling to powerful searing, cook your meat, veg, and fish to your exact liking.

Healthy Oil Drip Tray

Drainage system for a low oil alternative.

The drip tray collects any excess oil, producing the same delicious results without all the fat.

8 Wooden Spatulas

Family flipping and serving made easy.

Add a fun twist to your next dinner party and get all your guests involved in the cooking.