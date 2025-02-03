VonHaus Stick Vacuum Cleaner 2 in 1 800W Corded 17000Pa

VonHaus 2 in 1 Stick Vacuum 800W 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum takes the hard work out of cleaning those areas which always seem just out of reach. Featuring a super lightweight construction and a low profile base, the Stick Vacuum makes cleaning these areas an absolute breeze. Taking care of other areas which are notoriously difficult to reach, such as stairs, under the bed and around furniture, is also incredibly pain-with the Stick Vacuum. Simply detach the extension tube with the swift push of a button and you have yourself a compact handheld vacuum which will allow you to tackle previously troublesome areas with ease. Intuitive Design Convenience is high on the agenda with the VonHaus 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum, which features a completely bagless design. Removable transparent dust cup is quick and easy to empty, and relieves you of the tedious and messy task of changing a bag. Thanks to its 1.3L tank, the VonHaus Stick Vacuum lets you vacuum for longer without the need to frequently empty. 6m quick release power cord provides easy access to all areas. Smooth Operation The fully rotatable wheels offers smooth operation, which not only makes vacuuming simpler and faster, but more enjoyable too. The vacuum also comes complete with a handy crevice tool - the ultimate accessory for tackling even the most awkward of spaces Suitable for use on most floor types. Bagless Vacuum Convenience is high on the agenda with the VonHaus 2-in-1 Stick Vacuum, which features a completely bagless design. A removable transparent dust cup is quick and easy to empty and relieves you of the tedious and messy task of changing a bag. Offering a more hygienic method of vacuuming, the Stick Vacuum features an innovative HEPA filtration and sponge system. Unlike your average vacuum cleaner, the HEPA system traps microscopic particles which often contain harmful allergens which can cause irritation, rashes and allergic reactions. The result? Cleaner, fresher air in your home.

Extendable handle to reach the trickiest corners 17000Pa suction, 1.3L dust capacity and a 6m cord Choose from crevice tool, upholstery brush or more

Sold by VonHaus (Domu Brands Limited)