420cm White Aluminium Curtain Track

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Flexible and lightweight aluminium curtain track, with Smooth Glide technology to ensure the curtain operates smoothly with no catches or snags. This track is easy to install and can be bent into shape by hand, making it ideal for both straight and bay windows, and for hanging light and medium-weight fabrics. The track is available in a range of sizes, from 120-420cm, and is trimmable to ensure it fits any window perfectly.

Flexible and lightweight aluminium curtain track, with Smooth Glide technology to ensure the curtain operates smoothly with no catches or snags. This track is easy to install and can be bent into shape by hand, making it ideal for both straight and bay windows, and for hanging light and medium-weight fabrics. The track is available in a range of sizes, from 120-420cm, and is trimmable to ensure it fits any window perfectly.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.