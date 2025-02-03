Davidoff Cool Water Woman EDT 50ml + 15ml, Body Lotion 75ml + Shower Gel 75ml Gift Set

Davidoff Cool Water Woman 3 Piece Gift Set is a luxurious and refreshing ensemble that captures the essence of the ocean and the natural beauty of a woman. This set includes three essential products that complement each other, offering a delightful and invigorating experience. The heart of this gift set is the Davidoff Cool Water Woman Eau de Toilette. The iconic fragrance that has been beloved for its aquatic and aromatic qualities that when sprayed, immediately transports you to the pristine waters of the sea, with top notes of fresh, tangy citrus and a heart of delicate floral notes like lily of the valley. The base notes of warm sandalwood and cedarwood add depth and sensuality. This Eau de Toilette is a timeless classic, perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. The set also includes a Davidoff Cool Water Woman Body Lotion. This luxurious lotion is designed to hydrate and nourish your skin, leaving it feeling soft and velvety. Infused with the same refreshing scent as the Eau de Toilette, it provides a subtle, long-lasting fragrance while pampering your skin. Apply it after a shower or bath for an all-over sensory experience that will keep you feeling fresh and revitalised. Completing the trio is a bottle of Davidoff Cool Water Woman Shower Gel. This invigorating gel gently cleanses and refreshes your skin, enveloping you in the same captivating fragrance as the Eau de Toilette. It's perfect for starting your day with a burst of freshness or for unwinding after a long day, providing a soothing and revitalising shower experience.

Ingredients

