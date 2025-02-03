Marketplace.
Yardley English Lavender Cologne Stick 20ml

Yardley English Lavender Cologne Stick 20ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.96

£8.96/each

Sold and sent by Scent Warehouse

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Yardley English Lavender Cologne Stick 20ml
Yardley London is one of the oldest companies in the world to specialise in cosmetics fragrances and related toiletries products. It was founded in 1770 and continues to create luxury items. The company offers body sprays body lotions hand creams soaps skin care and hair care products talcum powders and body washes for women and men.

Ingredients

Aloe, Barbadensis, Extract, PEG400, Propylene, Glycol, Glycerin, Alcohol, Denat., Saccharum, Officinarum, (Sugar, Cane), Stemona, Tuberosa, Buty, rospermum, Parkii, (Shea, Butter), Aqua, (Water), Parfum, (Fragrance), Sucrose, Melaleuca, Alternifolia, (Tea, Tree), Leaf, Oil, Stearic, Acid, Sodium, Hydroxide, Polysorbate, 20, 60, Tetrasodium, EDTA, Amyl, Cinnamal, Anise, Benzyl, Benzoate, Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Farne, sol, Geraniol, Hexyl, Hydroxycitronellal, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool.
Sold by Scent Warehouse (DT Global Trading Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here