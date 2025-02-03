Fake Bake Tanning Water 198ml & Application Mitt

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Want a totally natural-looking tan? Try Fake Bake's Tanning Water. This innovative creation is made to refresh and bronze your skin at the same time. Made from a 100% naturally derived tanning agent called DHA, this product features our purest formula yet. It's completely clear and contains skin-calming passionflower extract to help keep skin healthy. The gentle formula also features special ingredients that provide deep, long-lasting hydration to enhance the appearance of the skin

