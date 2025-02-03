Marketplace.
Clarins White Plus Brightening Night Mask Gel 50ml
Clarins White Plus Brightening Gel Mask is a specialised skincare product designed to target and enhance the radiance and brightness of the skin. Formulated with a unique blend of brightening ingredients, the gel mask aims to minimise the appearance of dark spots, uneven skin tone, and dullness. It is specifically designed to promote a more luminous and even complexion, revealing a brighter and more youthful-looking skin. The gel texture of the mask is lightweight and refreshing, making it easy to apply and spread evenly over the skin. It provides an instant cooling and soothing sensation upon application, delivering a refreshing experience to the skin. The formulation is carefully crafted to hydrate and nourish the skin, promoting a healthier and more radiant appearance. The Clarins White Plus Brightening Gel Mask is intended to be used as a targeted treatment for the face. It can be applied generously, avoiding the eye area, and left on for a specified amount of time as recommended by the product instructions. During this time, the powerful brightening ingredients work to minimise the appearance of discoloration and enhance the overall radiance of the skin. With regular use, this gel mask aims to visibly improve the clarity and brightness of the complexion, promoting a more even and luminous skin tone.

Ingredients

AQUAWATEREAU, BUTYLENE, GLYCOL, GLYCERIN, ASCORBYL, GLUCOSIDE, ISOHEXADECANE, TROMETHAMINE, POLYACRYLAMIDE, DIMETHICONE, C1314, ISOPARAFFIN, PHENOXYETHANOL, ACRYLATESC1030, ALKYL, ACRYLATE, CROSSPOLYMER, BORON, NITRIDE, BISABOLOL, SODIUM, CITRATE, ., ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, LAURETH7, PARFUMFRAGRANCE, BIOTIN, SPERGULARIA, RUBRA, EXTRACT, CITRIC, ACID, MALPIGHIA, EMARGINATA, (ACEROLA), FRUIT, XYLITOL, ALCHEMILLA, VULGARIS, JANIA, RUBENS, PANCRATIUM, MARITIMUM, ENGELHARDTIA, CHRYSOLEPIS, LEAF, EXTRACT., [V2886A]
