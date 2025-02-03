Marketplace.
Clarins Hand & Nail Treatment Cream 100ml

Clarins Hand & Nail Treatment Cream 100ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£23.70

£23.70/each

Sold and sent by Scent Warehouse

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Clarins Hand & Nail Treatment Cream 100ml
Clarins Hand & Nail Treatment Cream softens, hydrates and protects damaged and painful hand skin. Enriched with Shea Butter, Sesame Oil and Japanese Mulberry extract cream nourishes and strengthens hands the nails.

Ingredients

Aquawatereau, C1215, Alkyl, Benzoate, Pentylene, Glycol, Butylene, Dimethicone, Potassium, Cetyl, Phosphate, Hydrogenated, Cocoglycerides, Cetearyl, Alcohol, Glyceryl, Myristate, Stearyl, Heptanoate, Glycerin, Adansonia, Digitata, Seed, Oil, Glucoside, Parfumfragrance, Allantoin, Sesamum, Indicum, (Sesame), Tetrasodium, Edta, Butyrospermum, Parkii, (Shea), Butter, Dehydroacetic, Acid, Lecithin, Sodium, Pca, Tapioca, Starch, Limonene, Unsaponifiables, Palmitoyl, Myristyl, Serinate, Caramel, Morus, Alba, Root, Extract, Citronellol, Linalool, Tocopherol, Citral, Eugenol, Benzyl
Sold by Scent Warehouse (DT Global Trading Ltd)

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here