35mm Fixed Length Metal Curtain Pole Set Antique Brass Acorn Finial 130cm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Introducing the New Edge Blinds 35mm Fixed Length Metal Curtain Pole Set, a sophisticated addition to elevate your home decor. Crafted with precision and style in mind, this curtain pole set seamlessly combines functionality with a touch of modern elegance.Transform your living space with the New Edge Blinds 35mm Fixed Length Metal Curtain Pole Set. Whether you're revamping your bedroom, living room, or any other area, this curtain pole set brings a perfect blend of style and functionality to your windows. Elevate your interior design and enjoy the timeless appeal of this exquisite curtain pole set.

Introducing the New Edge Blinds 35mm Fixed Length Metal Curtain Pole Set, a sophisticated addition to elevate your home decor. Crafted with precision and style in mind, this curtain pole set seamlessly combines functionality with a touch of modern elegance.Transform your living space with the New Edge Blinds 35mm Fixed Length Metal Curtain Pole Set. Whether you're revamping your bedroom, living room, or any other area, this curtain pole set brings a perfect blend of style and functionality to your windows. Elevate your interior design and enjoy the timeless appeal of this exquisite curtain pole set.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.