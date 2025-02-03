Light Purple Paper Foldable Hand Held Bamboo Wooden Fan by Parev

Light Purple Paper Foldable Hand Held Bamboo Wooden Fan by Parev. With 23 Pieces of Bamboo Ribs. Size open: 21cm x 37cm approx. Great for decorations, weddings and summer events to keep cool. Perfect for indoor and outdoor events. The fans are easy to use and can be opened and closed with a simple flick of the wrist. The bamboo handle is lightweight and comfortable to hold, making it easy to carry with you wherever you go. Available in a wide range of colours from the Parev range.

Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)