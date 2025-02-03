Marketplace.
image 1 of Pack of 3 Fat Reducing Pads

Pack of 3 Fat Reducing Pads

No ratings yet

Write a review

£5.99

£5.99/each

Sold and sent by Janrax

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Pack of 3 Fat Reducing Pads
Sealapack Cooking Pads, perfect for cooking in the oven or under a grill. Dual layer, the foil top layer allows meat to be evenly browned, the perforations allow the fat to be absorbed in the lower layer. Keep grill pans and oven trays cleaner by using these clever pads, after cooking dispose of the pad. Using the pad to cook bacon, sausages, burgers or chops will not reduce the flavour, just the fat! Quick and easy cooking with the ready to use pad, simply add to an oven tray or grill pan, add food and cook.
Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here