Pack of 3 Fat Reducing Pads

Sealapack Cooking Pads, perfect for cooking in the oven or under a grill. Dual layer, the foil top layer allows meat to be evenly browned, the perforations allow the fat to be absorbed in the lower layer. Keep grill pans and oven trays cleaner by using these clever pads, after cooking dispose of the pad. Using the pad to cook bacon, sausages, burgers or chops will not reduce the flavour, just the fat! Quick and easy cooking with the ready to use pad, simply add to an oven tray or grill pan, add food and cook.

