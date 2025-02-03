DIY Felt Halloween Bunting Set

DIY Felt Halloween Bunting Set. Bunting 5 Pennant 19cm x 21cm and 3M Ribbon . Create your own spooktacular Halloween decorations with our DIY Felt Bunting Set! including everything you need to create a festive display, this set is perfect for getting into the spirit of the season. Create your own unique and festive bunting with this set, perfect for decorating your home for the holiday. It's easy, fun, and will bring a touch of DIY charm to your Halloween decor.

Sold by Janrax (Shop Inc Ltd)