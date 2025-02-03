Marketplace.
Tabac Original Aftershave Lotion 50ml

Tabac Original Aftershave Lotion 50ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.76

£10.76/each

Sold and sent by Scent Warehouse

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Tabac Original Aftershave Lotion 50ml
Tabac Original is a woody aromatic fragrance from Maurer & Wirtz, which was launched in 2014. The fragrance has it's roots in the late 1950's, though was modernised in 2014 with a new look and a new feel, modernising the fragrance for the 21st century. The fragrance contains top notes of Petitgrain, Bergamot, Pepper, Neroli and Lemon; the middle notes are Chamomile, Lavender, Oak and Geranium whilst the base notes are Sandalwood, Carnation, Musk, Vetiver and Amber. The fragrance is a friendly, warm one, it's office friendly, it's welcoming and it's a timeless scent. Tabac Original is clean, old school and a fantastic daily scent, which is suitable all year round.

Ingredients

Alcohol, Water, (Aqua), Propylene, Glycol, Fragrance, (Parfum), Peg40, Hydrogenated, Castor, Oil, Isoeugenol, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Citronellol, Alpha, Isomethyl, Ionone, Coumarin, Benzyl, Limonene, Salicylate, Lactic, Acid, Amyl, Cinnamal, Geraniol, Benzoate, Eugenol, Sodium, Hydroxide, Yellow, 5, (Ci, 19140), Red, 4, 14700), Blue, 1, 42090)
Sold by Scent Warehouse (DT Global Trading Ltd)

View all Perfumes & Aftershaves

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here