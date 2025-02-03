Tabac Original Aftershave Lotion 50ml

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Tabac Original is a woody aromatic fragrance from Maurer & Wirtz, which was launched in 2014. The fragrance has it's roots in the late 1950's, though was modernised in 2014 with a new look and a new feel, modernising the fragrance for the 21st century. The fragrance contains top notes of Petitgrain, Bergamot, Pepper, Neroli and Lemon; the middle notes are Chamomile, Lavender, Oak and Geranium whilst the base notes are Sandalwood, Carnation, Musk, Vetiver and Amber. The fragrance is a friendly, warm one, it's office friendly, it's welcoming and it's a timeless scent. Tabac Original is clean, old school and a fantastic daily scent, which is suitable all year round.

