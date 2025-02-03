Lattafa Al Noble Wazeer Eau de Parfum 100ml

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Wazeer is a fragrance for both men and women by Lattafa Perfumes. Althought this fragrance is perfect all year round, it is mostly worn during Fall and Winter and can be worn both day and night. Top notes of this fragrance are Mint, Orange, Bergamot and Juniper. Middle notes of this fragrance are Caramel, Chocolate, Pear, Raspberry and Iris with base notes of Vanilla, Amber, Sandalwood, Vetiver, Musk and Cedar.

