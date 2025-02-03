Marketplace.
Lattafa Al Noble Safeer Eau de Parfum 100ml
Safeer is a fragrance for both men and women by Lattafa Perfumes. Perfect all year round, this fragrance can be worn both day and night. Top notes of this fragrance are Bergamot and Artemisia. Middle notes of this fragrance are Green Notes, Herbal Notes and Spicy Notes with base notes of Guaiac Wood, Juniper, Cumin, Nutty Notes, Patchouli, Labdanum and Frankincense.

Ingredients

5, Alcohol, denat, 80%, vol, Parfum, (Fra, grance), Aqua, (Water), Ethyle, hexy, methoxycinnamate, Butyl, meth, oxydiben, zoylmethane, hexylsalicylate, CI, 15985, 60730, 17200
