Escada Sorbetto Rosso Limited Edition Eau De Toilette 100ml

Sorbetto Rosso, launched in 2018, is an Aromatic Fruity fragrance for women by Escada. Perfect for Summer, this fragrance is mostly worn during the day. Top notes of this fragrance are Pear, Calone and Tangerine. Middle notes of this fragrance are Watermelon, Watery Notes, Strawberry, Apple, Sea Salt, Tiare Flower, Hedione and Rose with base notes of Musk, Praline and Amber.

