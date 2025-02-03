Marketplace.
Issey Miyake L'eau D'issey Pour Homme Eau de Toilette 75ml + Shower Gel 50ml Gift Set

L'eau D'Issey pour Homme was launched in 1994 under the Issey Miyake brand, and was an immediate hit thanks to the fine blend of notes put together by master perfumer Jacques Cavallier. The fragrance, regarded as a timeless classic for men, features top notes that include Coriander, Cypress, Mandarin, Orange, Tarragon, Yuzu Lemon, Verbena, Sage, Bergamot Lemon and Calone. Middle notes include Nutmeg, Mignonette, Ceylon, Cinnamon, Bourbon, Geranium, Saffron and Lily of the Valley blue. Base notes are Tahitian, Vetiver, Musk, Sandalwood, Cedar, Amber and Tobacco. Together the notes blend for a brilliant Woody Aquatic fragrance that is still a hugely popular fragrance around 30 years after it's original launch.

Ingredients, Alcohol, Parfum, (Fragrance)., Aqua, (Water)., Dipropylene, Glycol., Limonene., Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal., Ethylhexyl, Methoxycinnamate, Butyl, Methoxydibenzoylmethane., Eugenol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Citral, Coumarin., Farnesol., Cinnamal., Isoeugenol., Bht
