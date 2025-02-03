Marketplace.
Tonino Lamborghini Acqua Eau De Toilette 125ml, Shower Gel 100ml + Aftershave Balm 100ml
Tonino Lamborghini launched their "Acqua Eau De Toilette" in 2014 as a fragrance aimed at the contemporary man. The fragrance has fresh notes of lemon and lime at the top, along with Fern Leaves. The middle notes are Jasmine, Lily of the Valley and Woody notes. The base of the scent comes from a mix of Cedarwood, Musk, Sandalwood and Vanilla.

Ingredients

Eau, de, Toilette, 125, ml, e, 4.2, fl.oz., INGREDIENTS, ALCOHOL, DENAT., AQUA, (WATER), PARFUM, (FRAGRANCE), BENZOPHENONE3, BHT, LINALOOL, COUMARIN, HYDROXYCITRONELLAL, LIMONENE, EUGENOL., After, Shave, Balm, 100, 3.4, ETHYLHEXYL, PALMITATE, GLYCERIN, PEG100, STEARATE, CETEARYL, PALMITIC, ACID, GLYCERYL, STEARIC, PHENOXYETHANOL, POLYACRYLAMIDE, TRIETHANOLAMINE, 12, M, C1314, ISOPARAFFIN, METHYLPARABEN, CARBOMER, CHLORPHENESIN, DISODIUM, EDTA, LAURETH7, GERANIOL, CINNAMYL, ALPHAISOMETHYL, IONONE., Shower, Gel, SODIUM, LAURETH, SULFATE, CHLORIDE, COCAMIDOPROPYL, BETAINE, LAURYL, DMDM, HYDANTOIN, PEG150, DISTEARATE, CITRIC, PANTHENOL.
