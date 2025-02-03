Hugo Boss - Boss Bottled Eau de Toilette 100ml & Deodorant Stick 75ml Gift Set

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Boss Bottled is a woody spicy fragrance for men which was created by Annick Menardo and Christian Dussoulier, and was launched in 1998 by Hugo Boss. The fragrance contains top notes of Apple, Plum, Bergamot, Lemon, Oakmoss and Geranium; in the middle of the fragrance are notes of Cinnamon, Mahogany and Carnation; in the base of the fragrance are notes of Vanilla, Sandalwood, Cedar, Vetiver and Olive Tree. The scent blends together sweet, spicy, woodsy and green notes wonderfully, to create something that is deep and dark.

