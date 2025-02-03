Marketplace.
Evaflor Whisky Homme Sport Deodorant Spray 150ml

Evaflor Whisky Homme Sport Deodorant Spray 150ml

No ratings yet

Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Sold and sent by Scent Warehouse

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Evaflor Whisky Homme Sport Deodorant Spray 150ml
Whisky Homme Sport, launched in 2013, is a Citrus Aromatic fragrance for men by Evaflor. Perfect for Summer, this deoderant is mostly used during the day and contains top notes of Mandarin Orange, Lemon and Cardamom. Middle notes are Sage, Ginger and Tonka Bean with base notes of Sandalwood, Amber and Patchouli.

Ingredients

Butane, Alcohol, Denat, Propane., Parfum, Aqua, Propylene, Glycol, Benül, Citra, Citronellol, Coumarin, Gernqlol, Isoeugenol., Limonene
Sold by Scent Warehouse (DT Global Trading Ltd)

View all Men's Toiletries

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here