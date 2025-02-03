TanOrganic Facial Tan Oil 50ml

TanOrganic Facial Tan Oil is a luxurious and nourishing tanning product specifically formulated for the delicate skin of the face. Infused with a blend of organic and natural ingredients, the Facial Tan Oil delivers a gradual and buildable tan, allowing you to customise the intensity of your sun-kissed glow. The lightweight and fast-absorbing formula ensures an even application, leaving your skin with a seamless and natural-looking tan. Formulated with carefully selected botanical extracts, this facial tan oil is enriched with organic argan oil, rosehip oil, and aloe vera, which are known for their nourishing and rejuvenating properties. These ingredients help to moisturise, soothe, and protect the skin, leaving it feeling soft, supple, and revitalised. The TanOrganic Facial Tan Oil is specifically designed for the face, providing a non-greasy and non-comedogenic formula that won't clog pores or cause breakouts. The gentle and natural formulation makes it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. This Facial Tan Oil can be used as a standalone product or as a boost to enhance an existing tan. The gradual development of color allows you to build up your desired tan over time, ensuring a subtle and natural-looking result.

Ingredients

Propanediol, Aqua, Aloe, Barbadensis, Leaf, Juice*, Dihdroxyacetone, Alcohol, Denat**, Borago, Officinalis, (Borage), Seed, Oil*, Argania, Spinosa, Kernal, Citrus, Sinesis, (Sweet, Orange), Peel, Gluconolactone, &, Sodium, Benzoate, Calcium, Gloconate, Cellulose, Gum, Decyl, Glucoside, Caramel**, DLimonene., *Ingredients, from, organic, farming, **Made, using, ingredients, 99%, of, the, total, are, natural, origin., 16%, made

