Adidas Fresh Endurance Deodorant Spray 150ml
Adidas Fresh Endurance Deodorant Spray is a high-performance fragrance designed to keep you feeling fresh and confident even during the most demanding activities. With its crisp and invigorating scent, this deodorant spray delivers long-lasting odour protection, ensuring you stay dry and comfortable throughout the day. Infused with refreshing citrus notes and a hint of aromatic herbs, it provides an instant burst of energy and vitality, invigorating your senses and leaving you feeling revitalised.

Ingredients

S, BUTANEISOBUTANEPROPANE, ALUMINUM, CHLOROHYDRATE, C1215, ALKYL, BENZOATE, ISODODECANE, PARFUMFRAGRANCE, DIISOPROPYL, ADIPATE, NEOPENTYL, GLYCOL, DIHEPTANOATE, DISTEARDIMONIUM, HECTORITE, PROPYLENE, CARBONATE, SODIUM, STARCH, OCTENYLSUCCINATE, MANNITOL, LINALOOL, HYDRATED, SILICA, CITRIC, ACID, ASCORBATE, CALCIUM, DISODIUM, EDTA
