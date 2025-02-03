Marketplace.
Givenchy Xeryus Rouge Eau De Toilette 100ml

Givenchy Xeryus Rouge Eau De Toilette 100ml

Givenchy Xeryus Rouge Eau De Toilette 100ml
Xeryus Rouge was launched in 1995 by design house Givenchy. This is the first oriental perfume for men by Givenchy. The scent notes are fresh kumquat and cactus with tarragon and cedar needles followed by red pimento and African pelargonium enriched with white musk and grey amber. Cedar and sandalwood complete this hot spicy composition. This irresistible scent has been recommended to be worn during the night.

Ingredients

ALCOHOL, AQUA, (WATER), PARFUM, (FRAGRANCE), LIMONENE, LINALOOL, COUMARIN, BENZYL, SALICYLATE, GERANIOL, CITRONELLOL, BHT, CITRAL
