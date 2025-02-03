Marketplace.
TanOrganic Moisturising Multi-Use Tan Dry Oil 100ml

£29.99

£29.99/each

TanOrganic Moisturising Multi-Use Tan Dry Oil is a luxurious and versatile tanning product that delivers a natural-looking tan while nourishing and hydrating your skin. Formulated with carefully selected botanical extracts, this dry oil offers a unique blend of natural and organic oils, including argan oil, avocado oil, and rosehip oil. These oils are rich in antioxidants and essential fatty acids, which help to moisturise, soften, and rejuvenate your skin, leaving it feeling silky smooth and deeply nourished. The TanOrganic Moisturising Multi-Use Tan Dry Oil provides a gradual and buildable tan, allowing you to customise your desired level of sun-kissed glow. The lightweight and fast-absorbing formula ensures an even application without streaks or patchiness, giving you a seamless and natural-looking tan. In addition to being a self-tanning oil, it can also be used as a moisturiser, a bath oil, or a cuticle treatment. The multi-use nature of this dry oil makes it a convenient and efficient addition to your beauty routine, saving you time and effort.

Ingredients

CaprylicCapric, Triglyceride, Olea, Europaea, (Olive), Fruit, Oil*, Citrus, Aurantium, Dulcis, (Orange), Peel, Argania, Spinosa, Kermal, Tocopheryl, Cannabis, Sativa, Seed, Simmondsia, Chinesis, (Jojoba), Persea, Gratissima, (Avocado), Rosa, Canina, Oenothera, Biennis, (Evening, Primrose), Macadamia, Temifolia, Prunus, Amygdalus, (Sweet, Almond), Borago, Officinalis, (Borage), Oil, *.
