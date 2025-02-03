Issey Miyake L'eau D'issey Pour Homme Eau de Toilette 75ml + Shower Gel 50ml Gift Set for Him

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

L`eau D`issey Pour Homme by Issey Miyake is a woody aquatic fragrance for men. Top notes coriander cypress mandarin orange tarragon yuzu lemon verbena sage bergamot lemon calone. Middle notes nutmeg mignonette Ceylon cinnamon bourbon geranium saffron lilyofthevalley blue lotus. Base notes Tahitian vetiver musk sandalwood cedar amber tobacco. L`eau D`issey Pour Homme was launched in 1994.

L`eau D`issey Pour Homme by Issey Miyake is a woody aquatic fragrance for men. Top notes coriander cypress mandarin orange tarragon yuzu lemon verbena sage bergamot lemon calone. Middle notes nutmeg mignonette Ceylon cinnamon bourbon geranium saffron lilyofthevalley blue lotus. Base notes Tahitian vetiver musk sandalwood cedar amber tobacco. L`eau D`issey Pour Homme was launched in 1994.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.