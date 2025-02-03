Adidas Dynamic Pulse Deodorant Spray 150ml

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Adidas Dynamic Pulse Deodorant Spray is a vibrant and invigorating fragrance designed to keep you feeling fresh and confident all day long. Infused with energising citrus notes and a burst of cooling mint, this deodorant spray revitalises the senses and leaves a trail of refreshing fragrance wherever you go. With its long-lasting formula, it provides reliable odor protection, keeping you dry and comfortable throughout your busy day. Whether you're hitting the gym, heading to work, or simply on the move, Adidas Dynamic Pulse Deodorant Spray is your go-to choice for a burst of freshness and vitality that keeps you feeling cool, confident, and ready for whatever the day brings.

