Clarins Nutri-Lumiere Day Cream 50ml

Clarins Nutri-Lumiere Day Cream is designed to restore radiance and vitality to mature skin. This nourishing day cream provides a comprehensive solution for addressing the visible signs of aging and promoting a youthful complexion. Formulated with a blend of potent botanical extracts, the Nutri-Lumiere Day Cream deeply nourishes and revitalises the skin. It is enriched with key ingredients that help to restore density, improve skin texture, and promote a more even skin tone. The cream's silky-smooth texture melts into the skin, providing intense hydration and a comfortable feel throughout the day. The cream targets multiple skin concerns associated with aging, including loss of firmness, dryness, and dullness. It helps to replenish essential nutrients, boost the skin's natural collagen production, and enhance overall skin elasticity. With continued use, the cream helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, promoting a smoother and more youthful complexion. In addition to its nourishing properties, the Nutri-Lumiere Day Cream provides a protective shield against environmental aggressors such as pollution and UV radiation. It helps to shield the skin from oxidative stress, preventing further damage and supporting a healthy-looking complexion.

Ingredients

AQUAWATEREAU, GLYCERIN, CAPRYLICCAPRIC, TRIGLYCERIDE, PROPANEDIOL, SQUALANE, SIMMONDSIA, CHINENSIS, (JOJOBA), SEED, OIL, DIMETHICONE, BUTYROSPERMUM, PARKII, (SHEA), BUTTER, C1422, ALCOHOLS, C1216, FRUCTOSE, PALMITIC, ACID, C1220, ALKYL, GLUCOSIDE, HYDROGENATED, LECITHIN, PARFUMFRAGRANCE., ACRYLATESC1030, ACRYLATE, CROSSPOLYMER, CAPRYLYL, GLYCOL, HEXYLRESORCINOL, AVENA, SATIVA, (OAT), KERNEL, EXTRACT, DISODIUM, EDTA, ESCIN, TOCOPHERYL, ACETATE, AESCULUS, HIPPOCASTANUM, (HORSE, CHESTNUT), BUTYLENE, SODIUM, HYDROXIDE, TOCOPHEROL, XANTHAN, GUM, HARUNGANA, MADAGASCARIENSIS, KALANCHOE, PINNATA, LEAF, MARRUBIUM, VULGARE, BENZOATE, CITRIC, BALANITES, ROXBURGHII, POTASSIUM, SORBATE, PHENETHYL, ALCOHOL, FURCELLARIA, LUMBRICALIS, EXTRACT., UNDARIA, PINNATIFIDA, CI, 14700RED, 4, LAPSANA, COMMUNIS, FLOWERLEAFSTEM, MARIS, SALSEA, SALTSEL, MARIN, ACETYL, TETRAPEPTIDE2, DEXTRAN., [V3559A]

Sold by Scent Warehouse (DT Global Trading Ltd)