Adidas Ice Dive Deodorant Spray 150ml

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Adidas Ice Dive Deodorant Spray is a refreshing and invigorating fragrance designed to keep you feeling cool, confident, and ready for action. Inspired by the exhilarating sensation of plunging into icy waters, this deodorant spray delivers a burst of refreshing energy that lasts throughout the day. Infused with crisp, aquatic notes and a hint of mint, it provides long-lasting odor protection while leaving a subtle, cooling sensation on the skin.

Adidas Ice Dive Deodorant Spray is a refreshing and invigorating fragrance designed to keep you feeling cool, confident, and ready for action. Inspired by the exhilarating sensation of plunging into icy waters, this deodorant spray delivers a burst of refreshing energy that lasts throughout the day. Infused with crisp, aquatic notes and a hint of mint, it provides long-lasting odor protection while leaving a subtle, cooling sensation on the skin.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.