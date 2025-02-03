Marketplace.
Adidas Victory League Deodorant Spray 150ml

Adidas Victory League Deodorant Spray 150ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.96

£8.96/each

Sold and sent by Scent Warehouse

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Adidas Victory League Deodorant Spray 150ml
Adidas Victory League Deodorant Spray is a captivating and sophisticated fragrance that exudes confidence and success. Inspired by the spirit of competition and triumph, this deodorant spray offers long-lasting protection against body odour while leaving a trail of invigorating scent that lasts throughout the day. Infused with rich and masculine notes of bergamot, cedarwood, and vanilla, it delivers a bold and distinctive fragrance that commands attention and respect.

Ingredients

S, BUTANEISOBUTANEPROPANE, ALCOHOL, DENAT., PARFUMFRAGRANCE, PROPYLENE, GLYCOL, LIMONENE, LINALOOL, COUMARIN, MENTHYL, PCA, ETHYL, MENTHANE, CARBOXAMIDE, LACTATE, VANILLYL, BUTYL, ETHER.
Sold by Scent Warehouse (DT Global Trading Ltd)

View all Men's Toiletries

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here