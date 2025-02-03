Tabac Original Shaving Foam 50ml

Tabac Original Shaving Foam is a high-quality shaving product designed to deliver a smooth and comfortable shaving experience. Crafted by Tabac, a trusted brand with a long-standing tradition of excellence in men's grooming, this shaving foam combines superior performance with a timeless fragrance. Formulated with a rich and creamy texture, Tabac Original Shaving Foam softens the beard and prepares the skin for a close and precise shave. Its dense lather creates a protective barrier between the razor and the skin, helping to reduce friction and minimize irritation. The signature fragrance of Tabac Original adds an extra layer of sophistication to the shaving experience. With its blend of spicy, woody, and floral notes, it leaves a subtle yet captivating scent that lingers on the skin, enhancing your grooming routine with a touch of classic elegance. Ideal for all skin types, Tabac Original Shaving Foam is suitable for daily use and ensures a comfortable shave every time. Whether you prefer a classic wet shave or use an electric razor, this shaving foam provides exceptional lubrication and glide, leaving your skin feeling smooth, refreshed, and revitalised.

Ingredients

WATER, (AQUA), TEASTEARATE, BUTANE, GLYCERIN, FRAGRANCE, (PARFUM), TEAPALMITATE, CETEARETH20., LAURETH23., PROPANE, SODIUM, LAURETHSULFATE, LIMONE, NE, LINALOOL, PHENOXYETHANOL, HYDROXY, CITRONELLAL., BENZYL, ALCOHOL, ISOEUGENOL, CITRONELLO, MARIN, ALPHAISOMETHYL, IONONE, ETHYLH, CITRAL, COU, GERANIOL, EUGENOL, EXYLGLYCERIN

