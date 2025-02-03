Tanorganic Sunless Anti-Ageing Super Tanning Serum 30ml

TanOrganic Sunless Anti-Ageing Super Tanning Serum is a revolutionary skincare product that combines the benefits of self-tanning with anti-aging properties, providing a radiant and youthful-looking complexion. Developed by TanOrganic, a brand dedicated to organic and natural tanning solutions, this serum offers a safe and effective way to achieve a sun-kissed glow while addressing signs of aging. Formulated with organic DHA derived from sugar beets, the serum provides a natural-looking tan without the harmful effects of UV exposure. The self-tanning properties develop gradually over several hours, allowing you to customise the intensity of your tan. Enriched with a potent blend of natural and organic ingredients, including aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and argan oil, the serum helps to nourish and hydrate the skin while combating signs of aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. It promotes a smoother, firmer, and more youthful-looking complexion with continued use. The lightweight and fast-absorbing formula glides effortlessly onto the skin, providing instant hydration and a streak-free application. The serum absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy or sticky residue, allowing for comfortable wear throughout the day. Suitable for use on the face and body, the TanOrganic Sunless Anti-Ageing Super Tanning Serum offers versatile application options. Whether you're looking to enhance your natural complexion, achieve an all-over tan, or target specific areas, this serum provides a customisable and effortless tanning experience. TanOrganic is committed to cruelty-free and vegan practices, and their products are never tested on animals. The Sunless Anti-Ageing Super Tanning Serum is a cruelty-free and ethical choice for individuals seeking a natural and sustainable tanning solution.

Ingredients

Aloe, Barbadensis, Leaf, Juice, Dihydroxyacetone, Gluconolactone, Glycerin, Hyaluronic, Acid, Citric, Sodium, Benzoate, Citrus, Aurantium, Dulcis, Fruit, Extract, Butylene, Glycol, Calcium, Gluconate, Carbomer, Polysorbate, 20, Malus, Domestica, Cell, Culture, Palmitoyl, Tripeptide1, Xanthan, Gum, Tetrapeptide7, Lecithin., *, Ingredients, from, organic, farming., Made, using, ingredients

