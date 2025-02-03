Marketplace.
Nuxe Crème Fraîche De Beauté 48 HR Anti-Pollution Moisturising Cream

Nuxe Crème Fraîche De Beauté 48 HR Anti-Pollution Moisturising Cream

Nuxe Crème Fraîche De Beauté Rich Moisturizing 48H Cream is a cream designed for comfort and luxury. The cream melts quickly on contact with the skin, enveloping the flesh, and swiftly delivering moisture. The cream is enriched with Plant Milk, Sweet Almond Oil and Botanical Butters (Shea and Moringa) and helps to boost moisture for up to 40 hours, without leaving an oily finish. The cream looks after the skin's microbiome whilst leaving the skin healthy and full of vitality.

Ingredients

AQUAWATER, GLYCERIN, CAPRYLICCAPRIC, TRIGLYCERIDE, DICAPRYLYL, ETHER, BUTYROSPERMUM, PARKII, (SHEA), BUTTER, CETEARYL, ALCOHOL, MACADAMIA, INTEGRIFOLIA, SEED, OIL, PARFUMFRAGRANCE, XYLITYLGLUCOSIDE, GLYCERYL, STEARATE, CITRATE, BEHENYL, DIMETHICONE, LAURYL, LAURATE, SILICA, ANHYDROXYLITOL, TOCOPHEROL, POLYGLYCERYL3, PHENOXYETHANOL, XYLITOL, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, HYDROGENATED, LECITHIN, SODIUM, ACRYLATES, COPOLYMER, STEAROYL, GLUTAMATE, DEHYDROACETIC, ACID, ALLANTOIN, GLUCONATE, HELIANTHUS, ANNUUS, (SUNFLOWER), CITRIC, CARRAGEENAN, SCLEROTIUM, GUM, GLYCINE, SOJA, (SOYBEAN), CAMELLIA, OLEIFERA, CAPRYLOYL, CITRUS, AURANTIUM, DULCIS, (ORANGE), FLOWER, EXTRACT, PRUNUS, AMYGDALUS, (SWEET, ALMOND), COCOS, NUCIFERA, (COCONUT), PISUM, SATIVUM, (PEA), DISODIUM, EDTA, AVENA, SATIVA, [OAT), KERNEL, MARIS, SALSEA, SALT, SINENSIS, LEAF, FRUIT, ROBINIA, PSEUDOACACIA, LINALOOL, GERANIOL, LIMONENE, [N3601B].
