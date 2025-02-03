TanOrganic Ultimate Tan Remover Scrub Bar 100g

TanOrganic Ultimate Tan Remover Scrub Bar is a luxurious exfoliating bar designed to effectively remove self-tan residue and dead skin cells, leaving the skin smooth, soft, and ready for a fresh tan application. Crafted by TanOrganic, a brand committed to organic and natural tanning solutions, this scrub bar offers a gentle yet effective way to prepare the skin for a flawless tan. The scrub bar features dual-sided exfoliating surfaces to provide thorough and targeted exfoliation. The textured side gently buffs away self-tan residue, while the smoother side polishes and refines the skin's texture, leaving it feeling silky-smooth and rejuvenated. Formulated with natural and organic ingredients, including moisturising shea butter, exfoliating ground olive stones, and nourishing vitamin E, the scrub bar is free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, making it suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin. The exfoliating action of the scrub bar helps to break down and lift away stubborn self-tan residue, ensuring a clean and even canvas for a fresh tan application. It effectively removes buildup from previous tans, minimising streaks and ensuring a seamless tan result. Enriched with hydrating and nourishing ingredients, the scrub bar helps to replenish moisture and restore suppleness to the skin, leaving it feeling soft, smooth, and refreshed after exfoliation. The compact and travel-friendly design of the TanOrganic Ultimate Tan Remover Scrub Bar makes it ideal for on-the-go tanning preparation. Whether you're at home or traveling, this convenient scrub bar allows for easy and mess-free exfoliation to achieve a flawless tan. TanOrganic is dedicated to cruelty-free and vegan practices, and their products are never tested on animals. The Ultimate Tan Remover Scrub Bar is a cruelty-free and ethical choice for individuals seeking a natural and sustainable tanning solution.

Ingredients

Sodium, Cocoate*, Aqua, Glycerin*, Coconut, Acid*, Parfum, Prunus, Amygdalus, Dulcis, Oil*, Citrate, Butyrospermum, Parkii, Butter*, Armeniaca, Seed, Powder, Bambusa, Arundinacea, Stem, Extract, Chloride, Papaver, Somniferum, Tocopherol, Helianthus, Annuus, Oil, CI, 77891, 77491, 77492, 77499.

Sold by Scent Warehouse (DT Global Trading Ltd)