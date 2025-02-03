Marketplace.
TanOrganic Self Tan Eco Tanning Towel 10 x 10ml

TanOrganic Self Tan Eco Tanning Towel 10 x 10ml
TanOrganic Self Tan Eco Tanning Towel is an innovative and convenient self-tanning product designed to provide a natural-looking tan with ease. Crafted by TanOrganic, a brand renowned for its commitment to organic and eco-friendly tanning solutions, this tanning towel offers a hassle-free way to achieve a sun-kissed glow without exposure to harmful UV rays. Each tanning towel comes pre-moistened with a unique self-tanning formula, eliminating the need for additional tanning products or applicators. The pre-measured amount of tanning solution ensures consistent and even coverage for a seaess tan. Formulated with natural and organic ingredients, including aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and vegetable-based DHA, the self-tanning solution is free from harsh chemicals, parabens, and synthetic fragrances. It nourishes and hydrates the skin while providing a streak-free and natural-looking tan. The tanning towel offers a convenient and mess-free application process. Simply unfold the towel and gently glide it over the skin in a circular motion, ensuring thorough coverage. The formula absorbs quickly into the skin, allowing for rapid drying and minimal transfer onto clothing or bedding. The self-tanning formula develops gradually over several hours, allowing you to customise the intensity of your tan. For a lighter tan, leave the product on for a shorter duration, while leaving it on longer will result in a deeper, more bronzed hue. Compact and lightweight, the TanOrganic Self Tan Eco Tanning Towel is ideal for on-the-go tanning. Whether you're traveling or simply prefer a portable tanning solution, this convenient tanning towel allows you to achieve a beautiful tan anytime, anywhere. TanOrganic is dedicated to cruelty-free and vegan practices, and their products are never tested on animals. The TanOrganic Self Tan Eco Tanning Towel is a cruelty-free and ethical choice for individuals seeking a natural and sustainable tanning option.

Ingredients

Propanediol, Aqua, Aloe, Barbadensis, Leaf, Juice*, Dihdroxyacetone, Alcohol, Denat, **, Borago, Officinalis, (Borage), Seed, Oil*, Argania, Spinosa, Kernal, Citrus, Sinesis, (Sweet, Orange), Peel, Gluconolactone, &, Sodium, Benzoate, Calcium, Gloconate, Cellulose, Gum, Decyl, Glucoside, Caramel, DLimonene., *, Ingredient, from, organic, farming, Made, using, ingredients
