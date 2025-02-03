Marketplace.
Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift Advanced Hydration Treatment
Kate Somerville Dermal Quench Liquid Lift Advanced Hydration Treatment stands as a potent anti-aging remedy targeting fine lines, wrinkles, and dryness. Combining oxygen with hyaluronic acid, along with firming active retinols and bio-retinols, this treatment promotes natural regeneration, resulting in visibly firm and plumped skin. Experience long-lasting hydration and a radiant glow with this powerful solution.

Ingredients

AquaWaterEau, Isobutane, Propane, Perfluorohexane, Perfluoroperhydrophenanthrene, Dimethicone, Perfluorodecalin, Propanediol, Neopentyl, Glycol, Diheptanoate, Hydrolyzed, Hyaluronic, Acid, Tropaeolum, Majus, FlowerLeafStem, Extract, Adenosine, Tocopheryl, Acetate, Ascorbyl, Palmitate, Phospholipids, Retinyl, Cetearyl, Alcohol, Glyceryl, Stearate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Sodium, Lauroyl, Glutamate, Stearic, AcrylatesC1030, Alkyl, Acrylate, Crosspolymer, Ethylhexylglycerin, Lavandula, Angustifolia, (Lavender), Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Isododecane, Hydroxide, Salicylic, Sorbic, Linalool.
