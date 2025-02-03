Vegan Tan Medium Self Tan Mousse 150ml

Vegan Tan Medium Self Tan Mousse is a high-quality tanning product that provides a natural and medium-depth tan while adhering to vegan principles. The Medium shade offers a subtle and sun-kissed glow, perfect for those seeking a medium-depth tan. The self-tan mousse is carefully crafted to provide an even and streak-free application, delivering a flawless tan that appears natural and seamless. The Vegan Tan Medium Self Tan Mousse is enriched with organic aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, and a blend of botanical extracts, which work together to moisturise, hydrate, and rejuvenate your skin while providing a long-lasting and beautiful tan. These vegan-friendly ingredients nourish and soften your skin, leaving it feeling smooth, supple, and gorgeously bronzed. The lightweight and airy texture of the mousse allows for effortless application and quick absorption into the skin, ensuring a comfortable and non-greasy feel. The mousse also dries rapidly, allowing you to dress shortly after application without any transfer onto clothing or bedding. The Vegan Tan Medium Self Tan Mousse is proudly vegan and cruelty-free, formulated without any animal-derived ingredients or testing on animals. It is also free from harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances, and synthetic colors.

Ingredients

Aqua, (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Glycerin, Sorbitol, Cocamidopropyl, Betaine, Aloe, Barbadensis, (Aloe, Vera), Leaf, Juice, Parfum, Sodium, Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Citric, Acid, CI, 16035, 19140, 42090.

Sold by Scent Warehouse (DT Global Trading Ltd)