Toy Henry Cleaning Trolley

We all know how much joy and excitement Henry's red face brings, which is why there’s a new Henry in town. Say hello to the Henry Cleaning Trolley! This stylish trolley has everything your Little Helper could possibly need to tidy up their corner, carry out a big spring clean, and everything in between. It’s pretty safe to say that you’ll never meet a cleaning trolley quite as friendly as this one. It comes with a mop, long handled brush, hand brush, dust pan and detergent bottle, meaning with a little bit of luck, your home will forever remain spick and span! Sit back and relax as your little one and Henry whizz from room to room, getting stuck in with “adult” tasks. Once the spring clean is over, all of the tools can return to their home on the trolley, ready for the next round of housework. If only it was always this easy to stay so organised!

WHEEL AROUND THE HOME: This cleaning trolley sits on wheels and has a sturdy handle, making it easy to wheel from room to room. INCLUDES: Branded Henry trolley with mop and cloth, long handled brush, hand brush, dust pan and pretend detergent bottle. EASY TO MOVE: Weight (kg): 1.0, Length (cm): 38.0, Width (cm): 20.0, Height (cm): 62.0

Sold by Casdon (Casdon Limited)