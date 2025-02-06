Marketplace.
image 1 of Green & Red Reindeer Christmas Paper Cupcake Cases - Pack of 75

Green & Red Reindeer Christmas Paper Cupcake Cases - Pack of 75

No ratings yet

Write a review

£5.29

£5.29/each

Sold and sent by Partyrama

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Green & Red Reindeer Christmas Paper Cupcake Cases - Pack of 75
A fun and festive way to display sweet treats, these baking cases feature a classic all-over reindeer print in an assortment of two different colours. Designed to offer top-quality function and fun, these are the perfect way to incorporate this must-have seasonal trend into your product offering. Packaged in a clear, sturdy, pop-top container for easy storage and to ensure the cases keep their original form. Sold: Pack of 75 Approx size: Base: 5.1cm / 2 in Wall: 3.2cm / 1.3 in Material: Paper Max temperature: 220°C Vibrant 4-colour process print. Fully recyclable packaging.
Sold by Partyrama

View all Cookware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here