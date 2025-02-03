Inflatable Green & Blue Fish Ring Pool Float 79cm

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Sold: Single Material: PVC Approx inflated size: 79cm x 71cm / 31 in x 27.5 in Suitable for ages 3-6 years. Air inflation required. Easy to inflate. Caution: Choking hazard due to small parts. Not recommended for children under 3 years old. Please carefully read the safety information and warnings on the packaging.

Sold: Single Material: PVC Approx inflated size: 79cm x 71cm / 31 in x 27.5 in Suitable for ages 3-6 years. Air inflation required. Easy to inflate. Caution: Choking hazard due to small parts. Not recommended for children under 3 years old. Please carefully read the safety information and warnings on the packaging.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.