Elbow Grease Foaming Toilet Cleaner - 500g - Berry Blast

This Elbow Grease Foaming Toilet Cleaner in Berry Blast scent makes your cleaning routine a breeze.

This innovative cleaner has self-activating foaming properties that ensure a deep and thorough clean, effectively eliminating up to 100% of stubborn limescale.

Incorporate it into your daily cleaning routine to keep your toilet sparkling, clean, and fresh.