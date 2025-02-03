Nicola Spring Deluxe Cotton Tea Towels - 60cm x 40cm - Grey - Pack of 4

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

A staple in any kitchen drawer, cabinet or cupboard, these Deluxe Cotton Tea Towels from Nicola Spring are perfect for everything from drying dishes to manoeuvring hot pots and wiping down surfaces._x000D__x000D_The Cottonfibres boast premium softness and absorbency; comfortable on the skin yet fit to tackle an entire Sunday roast's worth of dish washing and drying!_x000D__x000D_The sleek monochrome colour brings a stylish modern finish to any interior, with three shades on offer to perfectly suit your style._x000D__x000D_Suitable for machine washing at 30C.

