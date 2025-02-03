* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Finesse Professional Nail Files Medium MA560, Finesse Professional quality nail file is perfect for keeping your nails neat and attractive. It provides a beautiful shape for nails. It is lightweight compact and convenient to put in your cosmetic bag. Also it is long lasting and durable. Perfect for both professional use and personal use.

Finesse Professional Nail Files Medium MA560, Finesse Professional quality nail file is perfect for keeping your nails neat and attractive. It provides a beautiful shape for nails. It is lightweight compact and convenient to put in your cosmetic bag. Also it is long lasting and durable. Perfect for both professional use and personal use.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.