HOMCOM 12V Licensed Mercedes-Benz Unimog, Kids Electric Ride on Car - Black
Enjoyable memories to last a lifetime, thanks to this HOMCOM kids electric car. An official Mercedes-Benz design, its off-road style screams fun and adventure. It has LED lights, a viewing screen, four included songs and A USB slot, so you can enjoy your own music. They'll cruise at a safe speed between 3-5km/h, with the shock absorbers and large tyres ensuring the ride is smooth and stable. A simple way to fill their childhood with fun and excitement, making their early years unforgettable.
Features:
● An off-road style truck, featuring LED lights, a horn and an MP3 player
● Manual control or use the 2.4GHz remote control
● Spring suspension for a smooth ride
● Pre-installed music. There's also a USB input, so you can play personalised playlists
● Licensed by Mercedes-Benz Unimog
● It will start riding slow for safety
● Suitable for ages 3-8 years old
● Easy assembly required
Specifications:
- Colour: Black
- Material: PP, Metal
- Dimensions: 82H x 108L x 80Wcm. Seat to floor: 20H x 40L x 20Wcm. Wheel: Φ32cm
- Remote Distance: 15m
- Speed: 3-5 km/h
- Weight Capacity: 30kg
- Battery: 12V 7AH
- Recommended/certification Ages: 3-8 years old
- Certifications: EN71-1-2-3, EN62115, EMC, ROHS, ERP
- Run Time: 1 hour
- First Charging: 4-6 hours. Regular Charging: 8-12 hours
- Item Label: 370-266V70BK
Note: Always monitor your child while they are riding. 2 AAA batteries required (not included)
Package Includes:
- 1 x Kids electric ride-on car
- 1 x Manual
WARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 155 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
|Power Type
|Battery
|Type
|Other
|Batteries Required
|Yes
|Assembly Required
|Yes
|Suitable for (age)
|3-5 years
|Batteries Included
|Yes
|Number Of Batteries Required
|1
|Voice Activated
|No
|Appropriate Age Warning
|Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
