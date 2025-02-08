Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 12V Licensed Mercedes-Benz Unimog, Kids Electric Ride on Car - Black

HOMCOM 12V Licensed Mercedes-Benz Unimog, Kids Electric Ride on Car - Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£159.99

£159.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM 12V Licensed Mercedes-Benz Unimog, Kids Electric Ride on Car - Black
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING:ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORECHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHENIT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHEREIT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED ORGARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP.Description:

Enjoyable memories to last a lifetime, thanks to this HOMCOM kids electric car. An official Mercedes-Benz design, its off-road style screams fun and adventure. It has LED lights, a viewing screen, four included songs and A USB slot, so you can enjoy your own music. They'll cruise at a safe speed between 3-5km/h, with the shock absorbers and large tyres ensuring the ride is smooth and stable. A simple way to fill their childhood with fun and excitement, making their early years unforgettable.

Features:

● An off-road style truck, featuring LED lights, a horn and an MP3 player
● Manual control or use the 2.4GHz remote control
● Spring suspension for a smooth ride
● Pre-installed music. There's also a USB input, so you can play personalised playlists
● Licensed by Mercedes-Benz Unimog
● It will start riding slow for safety
● Suitable for ages 3-8 years old
● Easy assembly required


Specifications:

- Colour: Black
- Material: PP, Metal
- Dimensions: 82H x 108L x 80Wcm. Seat to floor: 20H x 40L x 20Wcm. Wheel: Φ32cm
- Remote Distance: 15m
- Speed: 3-5 km/h
- Weight Capacity: 30kg
- Battery: 12V 7AH
- Recommended/certification Ages: 3-8 years old
- Certifications: EN71-1-2-3, EN62115, EMC, ROHS, ERP
- Run Time: 1 hour
- First Charging: 4-6 hours. Regular Charging: 8-12 hours
- Item Label: 370-266V70BK
Note: Always monitor your child while they are riding. 2 AAA batteries required (not included)


Package Includes:

- 1 x Kids electric ride-on car
- 1 x Manual


WARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 155 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
"Off-road style truck with LED lights, horn, and MP3 player," "Manual control or use the 2.4GHz remote control" "Licensed by Mercedes-Benz Unimog"
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here