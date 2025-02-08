Marketplace.
AIYAPLAY 12V Charger for Ride on Car, 12 Volt 1A Battery Charger

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING:ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORECHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHENIT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHEREIT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED ORGARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP.Description:

Power up your playtime with the AIYAPLAY 12V Charger, an AC adapter for all your 12V ride-on cars. Enjoy a seamless charging experience with input from AC 100-240V and an extended 1.8m cable. Keep tabs on the charge status with the handy LED indicator—red for charging and green when fully juiced. Plus, stay safe with built-in short circuit output protection.

Feature:

- Converts AC 100-240V to DC 12V for stable charging
- Compatible with 12V ride-on cars with universal ports
- LED indicator shows red when charging, green when charged
- Built-in protection against short circuit damages
- Generous 1.8m cable length for convenient placement
- No assembly needed

Specification:

- Colour: Black
- Material: PC, Plastic, Copper
- Overall Dimensions: 69.5L x 46.5W x 32Hcm
- Input Voltage: AC 100-240V, 50/60Hz
- Output Voltage: DC 12V
- Input Current: 0.8A
- Output Current: 1000mA
- Cable Length: 180cm
- Standard: CE, ERP, ROHS
- Item Label: 370-327V70BK

Package Include:

- 1 x Charger
- 1 x ManualWARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 157 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
