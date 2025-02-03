HOMCOM Kids 6V Electric Motorcycle Ride-On Toy Battery 18 - 36 Months Red

Marketplace.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING:ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORECHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHENIT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHEREIT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED ORGARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP.Description:

Take their playtime adventures to the max with this ride-on bike from HOMCOM. The non-adjustable speed hits 2 km/h, so it's totally safe for them. Comes with realistic features too - working horn and lights and forward/reverse buttons to let them be in control. The large seat means they can sit comfortably, with two handlebars to safely hold on. Comes with a rechargeable battery which runs for roughly 45 minutes per full charge.

Features:

● Three wide and textured for balance and grip
● Rechargeable battery and charger included. 45 minutes driving time per charge
● Comes with horn button, headlights, mirrors and forward/reverse button
● Large seat and handlebars for them to sit comfortably and safely
● Use under adult supervision
● For ages 18-36 months. Easy to assemble


Specifications:

● Colour: Red
● Overall dimension: 72L x 57W x 56H cm
● Seat size: 23L x 13W x 32H (from the ground) cm
● Wheel size: Ф19 cm
● Charging time: 8-10 hours (the first charge requires 12 hours)
● Continues play time (fully charged): 45 mins
● Material: PP, Metal
● Motor: 6V, 20W
● Charger: 6V, 4.5 AH
● Suitable for kids 18-36 months
● Weight capacity: 25 kg
● Item label: 370-188V70RD

Package Includes:

- 1 x Kids Electric Motorcycle Ride
- 1 x Manual

WARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 30 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
