HOMCOM Kids 6V Electric Motorcycle Ride-On Toy Battery 18 - 36 Months Red
£39.99
£39.99/each
Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
Take their playtime adventures to the max with this ride-on bike from HOMCOM. The non-adjustable speed hits 2 km/h, so it's totally safe for them. Comes with realistic features too - working horn and lights and forward/reverse buttons to let them be in control. The large seat means they can sit comfortably, with two handlebars to safely hold on. Comes with a rechargeable battery which runs for roughly 45 minutes per full charge.
Features:
● Three wide and textured for balance and grip
● Rechargeable battery and charger included. 45 minutes driving time per charge
● Comes with horn button, headlights, mirrors and forward/reverse button
● Large seat and handlebars for them to sit comfortably and safely
● Use under adult supervision
● For ages 18-36 months. Easy to assemble
Specifications:
● Colour: Red
● Overall dimension: 72L x 57W x 56H cm
● Seat size: 23L x 13W x 32H (from the ground) cm
● Wheel size: Ф19 cm
● Charging time: 8-10 hours (the first charge requires 12 hours)
● Continues play time (fully charged): 45 mins
● Material: PP, Metal
● Motor: 6V, 20W
● Charger: 6V, 4.5 AH
● Suitable for kids 18-36 months
● Weight capacity: 25 kg
● Item label: 370-188V70RD
Package Includes:
- 1 x Kids Electric Motorcycle Ride
- 1 x Manual
WARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 30 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
|Power Type
|Battery
|Type
|Other
|Batteries Required
|Yes
|Assembly Required
|Yes
|Suitable for (age)
|18 - 36 months
|Batteries Included
|Yes
|Number Of Batteries Required
|1
|Voice Activated
|No
|Appropriate Age Warning
|Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
- £6 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 5am
Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner.Our returns policy
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a review