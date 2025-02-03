AIYAPLAY Land Rover Licensed Kids Electric Ride On Car Sliding Car, White
£59.99
£59.99/each
Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
Discover the thrill of the road with the AIYAPLAY 6V Land Rover licensed kids electric car! Choose between electric or sliding mode for endless fun at a safe speed of 3km/h. Ignite your child's imagination with realistic headlights, music and a horn, ensuring a joyful ride on car experience on any pavement, from asphalt to brick.
Feature:
- 6V Land Rover licence ensures authentic design and quality
- Two driving modes, electric or sliding mode for versatility
- Forward function at 3km/h, great for safe child play
- Headlights, music and horn enhance interactive fun
- Constructed from plastic and metal for longevity
- Suitable for asphalt, brick or cement surfaces
- Assembly required, fostering a hands-on building experience.
Specification:
- Colour: White
- Material: Plastic, Metal
- Overall Dimension: 65L x 43W x 40Hcm
- Seat Size: 22W x 18Dcm
- Seat Height: 26cm(to floor)
- Wheels Diameter: Φ13.5cm
- Battery: 6V 4.5AH
- Charging Time: 8-12 hours
- Run Time: 60min
- Speed: 3km/h
- Weight Capacity: 23kg
- Qualified/Suitable Age: 18-60 months
- Qualification: EN62115, EN71-1-2-3
- Item Label: 370-341V70WT
- Note: Always monitor your children while they are riding
Package Include:
- 1 x Electric Ride-on Car
- 1 x ManualWARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 95 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
|Power Type
|Battery
|Type
|Other
|Batteries Required
|Yes
|Assembly Required
|Yes
|Suitable for (age)
|3-5 years
|Batteries Included
|Yes
|Number Of Batteries Required
|1
|Voice Activated
|Yes
|Appropriate Age Warning
|Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
- £6 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 5am
Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner.Our returns policy
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a review