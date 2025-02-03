AIYAPLAY Land Rover Licensed Kids Electric Ride On Car Sliding Car, White

Marketplace.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING:ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORECHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHENIT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHEREIT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED ORGARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP.Description:

Discover the thrill of the road with the AIYAPLAY 6V Land Rover licensed kids electric car! Choose between electric or sliding mode for endless fun at a safe speed of 3km/h. Ignite your child's imagination with realistic headlights, music and a horn, ensuring a joyful ride on car experience on any pavement, from asphalt to brick.

Feature:

- 6V Land Rover licence ensures authentic design and quality
- Two driving modes, electric or sliding mode for versatility
- Forward function at 3km/h, great for safe child play
- Headlights, music and horn enhance interactive fun
- Constructed from plastic and metal for longevity
- Suitable for asphalt, brick or cement surfaces
- Assembly required, fostering a hands-on building experience.

Specification:

- Colour: White
- Material: Plastic, Metal
- Overall Dimension: 65L x 43W x 40Hcm
- Seat Size: 22W x 18Dcm
- Seat Height: 26cm(to floor)
- Wheels Diameter: Φ13.5cm
- Battery: 6V 4.5AH
- Charging Time: 8-12 hours
- Run Time: 60min
- Speed: 3km/h
- Weight Capacity: 23kg
- Qualified/Suitable Age: 18-60 months
- Qualification: EN62115, EN71-1-2-3
- Item Label: 370-341V70WT
- Note: Always monitor your children while they are riding

Package Include:

- 1 x Electric Ride-on Car
- 1 x ManualWARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 95 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
