Marketplace.
image 1 of AIYAPLAY 12V BMW M4 Licensed Kids Electric Car w/ Remote, Suspension - Black

AIYAPLAY 12V BMW M4 Licensed Kids Electric Car w/ Remote, Suspension - Black

No ratings yet

Write a review

£134.99

£134.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

AIYAPLAY 12V BMW M4 Licensed Kids Electric Car w/ Remote, Suspension - Black
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING:ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORECHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHENIT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHEREIT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED ORGARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP.Description:

Rev up the fun with the AIYAPLAY 12V BMW M4! This licensed kids electric car offers both remote control and manual driving for endless excitement. With easy-to-move handle attachment and small auxiliary wheels, this kids ride on car is a breeze to manoeuvre. Features like working headlights, rearlights, horn and music make every journey thrilling. Great for asphalt, brick, or cement roads, this kids car ensures a smooth, safe ride.

Feature:

- 12V BMW M4 licensed, remote control and manual driving
- Handle attachment and auxiliary wheels enable easy transportation when it's off
- Headlights and taillights, horn and music for realistic fun
- Rear wheels with suspension, safety belt, slow start
- 3-5km/h, suitable for asphalt, brick, or cement roads
- Battery indicator keeps track of power levels
- Assembly required

Specification:

- Colour: Black
- Material: PP, Metal
- Overall Dimension: 108L x 69.5W x 51Hcm
- Seat Size: 35L x 19Wcm
- Seat Height: 20cm(to floor)
- Wheels Diameter: Φ20.5cm
- Remote Distance: 20m
- Battery: 12V 4.5AH
- Motor: 2 x 12V
- Charging Time: 8-12 hours
- Run Time: 45min
- Speed: 3-5km/h
- Weight Capacity: 25kg
- Qualified Age: 3-8 years old. Recommended Age: 3-5 years old
- Qualification: EN71-1-2-3, EN62115
- Licence Plate: 13.9L x 2.7Hcm(Front). 15.5L x 3.3Hcm(Back)
- Item Label: 370-311V70BK
- Note: 1. Always monitor your children while they are riding2. 2 x 1.5V AAA Battery not included

Package Include:

- 1 x Electric Car
- 1 x Remote Control
- 1 x ManualWARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 90 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
12V BMW M4 licensed, remote control and manual drivingHandle attachment and auxiliary wheels enable easy transportation when it's offHeadlights and taillights, horn and music for realistic fun
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here