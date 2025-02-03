AIYAPLAY 12V BMW M4 Licensed Kids Electric Car w/ Remote, Suspension - Black
£134.99
£134.99/each
Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
Rev up the fun with the AIYAPLAY 12V BMW M4! This licensed kids electric car offers both remote control and manual driving for endless excitement. With easy-to-move handle attachment and small auxiliary wheels, this kids ride on car is a breeze to manoeuvre. Features like working headlights, rearlights, horn and music make every journey thrilling. Great for asphalt, brick, or cement roads, this kids car ensures a smooth, safe ride.
Feature:
- 12V BMW M4 licensed, remote control and manual driving
- Handle attachment and auxiliary wheels enable easy transportation when it's off
- Headlights and taillights, horn and music for realistic fun
- Rear wheels with suspension, safety belt, slow start
- 3-5km/h, suitable for asphalt, brick, or cement roads
- Battery indicator keeps track of power levels
- Assembly required
Specification:
- Colour: Black
- Material: PP, Metal
- Overall Dimension: 108L x 69.5W x 51Hcm
- Seat Size: 35L x 19Wcm
- Seat Height: 20cm(to floor)
- Wheels Diameter: Φ20.5cm
- Remote Distance: 20m
- Battery: 12V 4.5AH
- Motor: 2 x 12V
- Charging Time: 8-12 hours
- Run Time: 45min
- Speed: 3-5km/h
- Weight Capacity: 25kg
- Qualified Age: 3-8 years old. Recommended Age: 3-5 years old
- Qualification: EN71-1-2-3, EN62115
- Licence Plate: 13.9L x 2.7Hcm(Front). 15.5L x 3.3Hcm(Back)
- Item Label: 370-311V70BK
- Note: 1. Always monitor your children while they are riding2. 2 x 1.5V AAA Battery not included
Package Include:
- 1 x Electric Car
- 1 x Remote Control
- 1 x ManualWARNING(S):Not suitable for children under 90 years old.Only for domestic use.To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,notto be used in traffic.This product contains No Chemicals.
|Power Type
|Battery
|Type
|Other
|Batteries Required
|Yes
|Assembly Required
|Yes
|Suitable for (age)
|3-5 years
|Batteries Included
|Yes
|Number Of Batteries Required
|1
|Voice Activated
|Yes
|Appropriate Age Warning
|Not suitable for children under 3 years old.
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
- £6 per delivery
- Available on orders placed before 5am
Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner.Our returns policy
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a review