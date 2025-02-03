AIYAPLAY 12V BMW M4 Licensed Kids Electric Car w/ Remote, Suspension - Black

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT CHARGING:

ENSURE YOUR VEHICLE IS COOL BEFORE

CHARGING AND USE THE MANUFACTURER'S CHARGER ONLY. UNPLUG THE CHARGER WHEN

IT HAS FINISHED CHARGING. DO NOT STORE OR CCHARGE THE VEHICLE IN A POSITION WHERE

IT IS BLOCKING AN ESCAPE ROUTE, IF POSSIBLE IT SHOULD BE STORED IN A SHED OR

GARAGE. NEVER LEAVE THE BATTERY CHARGING UNATTENDED OR WHEN OUT OR ASLEEP.

Rev up the fun with the AIYAPLAY 12V BMW M4! This licensed kids electric car offers both remote control and manual driving for endless excitement. With easy-to-move handle attachment and small auxiliary wheels, this kids ride on car is a breeze to manoeuvre. Features like working headlights, rearlights, horn and music make every journey thrilling. Great for asphalt, brick, or cement roads, this kids car ensures a smooth, safe ride.



- 12V BMW M4 licensed, remote control and manual driving

- Handle attachment and auxiliary wheels enable easy transportation when it's off

- Headlights and taillights, horn and music for realistic fun

- Rear wheels with suspension, safety belt, slow start

- 3-5km/h, suitable for asphalt, brick, or cement roads

- Battery indicator keeps track of power levels

- Assembly required



- Colour: Black

- Material: PP, Metal

- Overall Dimension: 108L x 69.5W x 51Hcm

- Seat Size: 35L x 19Wcm

- Seat Height: 20cm(to floor)

- Wheels Diameter: Φ20.5cm

- Remote Distance: 20m

- Battery: 12V 4.5AH

- Motor: 2 x 12V

- Charging Time: 8-12 hours

- Run Time: 45min

- Speed: 3-5km/h

- Weight Capacity: 25kg

- Qualified Age: 3-8 years old. Recommended Age: 3-5 years old

- Qualification: EN71-1-2-3, EN62115

- Licence Plate: 13.9L x 2.7Hcm(Front). 15.5L x 3.3Hcm(Back)

- Item Label: 370-311V70BK

- Note: 1. Always monitor your children while they are riding2. 2 x 1.5V AAA Battery not included



- 1 x Electric Car

- 1 x Remote Control

- 1 x Manual

Not suitable for children under 90 years old.

Only for domestic use.

To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.

Protective equipment (helmet, knee pads, elbow pads and wrist guards) should be worn,not

to be used in traffic.

This product contains No Chemicals.